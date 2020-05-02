Bernard J. Brantner, age 93 of Durand, died Thursday, April 30, 2020 at his home in Durand with his family by his side.
Bernie was born on April 4, 1927 on the home farm in the Town of Lima, rural Durand. He was the son of Leopold and Marie "Mary" (Anibas) Brantner Jr. Bernie grew up on the farm and attended school at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Lima. After school, Bernie farmed for various farms in the area. Bernie married Irma M. Fichtenbauer on November 25, 1946 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand. After marriage they lived in Durand, but settled at their current home in 1949, where they raised their family. Bernie worked at Bauer Bros. Motor Company in Durand for over 45 years until health issues required him to retire. In retirement, Bernie enjoyed wood working in his shop named "Wood n Things".
Bernie was well known for his ability to repair anything, specializing in cars and other small engines. He was presented many opportunities to expand his career, but his loyalty was to Bauer Bros. in Durand. Bernie loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand, ushering and building things for the church. Bernie was very active in the Pepin County Historical Society, Round Hill and other community services.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 73 years; Irma, children; Roger of Elizabeth, NJ, Ruth (Bruce) Benson of Durand and Bob (Michelle) of Marcellus, NY, 10 grandchildren; Mark, Monica, Brian (Heather), Kirsten (Adam), Angie (Terry), Rick (Kristina), Justin (Paige), Drew (Ashley), Bethany (Rob) and Afton, 15 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren, one brother; James (Connie) of Prescott, his dog and loving companion; Tedi, and many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, one son; Stephen, one grandson; James Brantner, one grandson-in-law; Shon Richardson, one brother; Clare Brantner and one sister; Elizabeth "Betty" Webb.
The family would like to thank Dr. Saleah Obaid, MD and the Eau Claire Medical Clinic staff. They would also like to thank the Mayo Hospice team especially Dr. Jim Demming and nurses Amanda and Shannon, as well as the rest of the support team for their excellent care.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
Bernie was born on April 4, 1927 on the home farm in the Town of Lima, rural Durand. He was the son of Leopold and Marie "Mary" (Anibas) Brantner Jr. Bernie grew up on the farm and attended school at Sacred Heart Catholic School in Lima. After school, Bernie farmed for various farms in the area. Bernie married Irma M. Fichtenbauer on November 25, 1946 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church-Lima in Durand. After marriage they lived in Durand, but settled at their current home in 1949, where they raised their family. Bernie worked at Bauer Bros. Motor Company in Durand for over 45 years until health issues required him to retire. In retirement, Bernie enjoyed wood working in his shop named "Wood n Things".
Bernie was well known for his ability to repair anything, specializing in cars and other small engines. He was presented many opportunities to expand his career, but his loyalty was to Bauer Bros. in Durand. Bernie loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an active member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Durand, ushering and building things for the church. Bernie was very active in the Pepin County Historical Society, Round Hill and other community services.
Bernie is survived by his wife of 73 years; Irma, children; Roger of Elizabeth, NJ, Ruth (Bruce) Benson of Durand and Bob (Michelle) of Marcellus, NY, 10 grandchildren; Mark, Monica, Brian (Heather), Kirsten (Adam), Angie (Terry), Rick (Kristina), Justin (Paige), Drew (Ashley), Bethany (Rob) and Afton, 15 great grandchildren; six great great grandchildren, one brother; James (Connie) of Prescott, his dog and loving companion; Tedi, and many nieces, nephews, Godchildren, other relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, one son; Stephen, one grandson; James Brantner, one grandson-in-law; Shon Richardson, one brother; Clare Brantner and one sister; Elizabeth "Betty" Webb.
The family would like to thank Dr. Saleah Obaid, MD and the Eau Claire Medical Clinic staff. They would also like to thank the Mayo Hospice team especially Dr. Jim Demming and nurses Amanda and Shannon, as well as the rest of the support team for their excellent care.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Durand, is serving the family.
Condolences may be made online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 2 to May 3, 2020.