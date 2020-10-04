Bernard Owen Davis, age 91 of Mondovi, was born to eternal life Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the family farm surrounded by his family. Born January 27, 1929 the son of Phillip and Laura (Burns) Davis.

Bernie graduated from Gilmanton high school as the salutatorian in 1946. He then joined the Army reserves serving 1.5 years before starting his college career at UWEC for two years until he transferred to UW Madison in 1950. He earned his bachelor's degree from UW Madison in accounting in 1952. Bernie married Margy F. Rud October 21, 1950. He moved to Milwaukee to work as an accountant for Arthur Anderson before accepting a position with Briggs and Stratton. Bernie moved up the ranks and retired at the age of 59 as the Vice President/Controller. After retiring, Bernie sold his house in Brookfield, WI in 1992 and returned to his roots by moving his household up to the land he bought in Buffalo County, town of Gilmanton. In 2000 after Margy passed away, Bernie was reunited with his high school sweetheart. And in 2002 he married Lucille Brevick. Lucille and Bernie lived in the city of Mondovi.

Bernie was a diehard Badger, Green Bay Packers, Milwaukee Brewers and Milwaukee Bucks fan through the good and bad years. He was an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter.

Everyone who met Bernie would say he was funny, caring and smart. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather. He was cherished and respected by so many. And he will truly be missed.

Bernie is survived by his wife Lucille, children of Bernie and Margy are Robert (Sandy) Davis, Barbara Davis, Brad (Carole) Davis, Bruce (Cheryl) Davis, Bev (Gary) Doornink, and Becky Davis. Grandchildren include Robert (Elizabeth) Davis, Jr., Jacqueline (Kelvin) Hinz, LeAnn Meyer, Dwane (Ann) Klostermann, Kent (Shawnie) Klostermann, Steven (Julie) Davis, Scott (Kristen) Davis, Nicole (Greg) Longman, Rachel (Aaron) Vorpahl, Jeni (Stephanie) Wahlig, Jessica (Nic) Saben, Jeff Wahlig, Alexandra (Tom) LaFlex, Ava Zaborske and Zachary Zaborske. Bernie also has 24 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren. Step children: Annette, Mary, Barb and David Brevick. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents: Phillip and Laura (Burns) Davis, his first wife, Margy, His siblings: Dick Davis, Jerry Davis, Laddie Davis, Don Davis, Ina Gifford, Robert Davis and one great grandchild, Jodi Hinz.

Funeral Services for Bernie will be at 12:30 P.M. Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Gilmanton United Methodist Church with Chaplain Gary Preston officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will take place in the Gilmanton Cemetery following the service with Military Honors accorded. All services are private. A Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.

The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store