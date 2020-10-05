Bernard Schmidtknecht

Bernard "Bernie" Lawrence Schmidtknecht 79, of Mondovi, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 1st at the American Lutheran Home.

Bernie was born on December 4, 1940 to Elden and Leona (Wojchik) Schmidtknecht in Waumandee, Wisconsin. Bernie was united in marriage to Mary Jane Fedie on June 20th, 1964 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church at Lima. The couple later became longtime members of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Mondovi.

Bernie spent his entire life farming. One might say his cows were his first love, with farming the fields a close second. He was a member of the Wisconsin Holstein Association and was also a delegate for Accelerated Genetics. When not tending to the cows or farming the fields, he could be found deer hunting or taking a trip to the casino with Mary. He was not only a proud father of six children, but an even prouder grandfather. Bernie instilled the life of farming into his children. Following his stroke in January 1998, they continue Bernie's legacy as farmers. Bernie used to enjoy summers driving around the countryside in his '49 Ford. Years later, after his stroke he traded it in for a Kubota that he could be seen scooting around town in picking up cans and keeping an eye on the farms.

Bernie had spent the last six years residing at Hillview Assisted Living in Mondovi. He was well known as a prankster. He kept staff on their toes--and hands covering their noses--to keep away the smell of his "stinky cheese." Bernie enjoyed collecting and receiving cans from the residents and and staff, donating the cans to the 4-H Club.

Bernie will be forever missed by his wife, Mary of 56 years; his sons; Bruce (Vicky) Schmidtknecht, late Greg (Toni) Schmidtknecht, Gary (Laurie) Schmidtknecht, Brian (Christy) Schmidtknecht, Brad (Noelle) Schmidtknecht, all of Mondovi; his daughter Carrie (Jeff) Anderson of Ella, Wisconsin; honorary son Dan (Tracy) Olson, of Mondovi; 19 grandchildren, Eric (Chelsa), Evan (Bailey), Shane (Morgan), Sam, Tara (Jared) Pronschinske, Tessa, Brittany, Jason (Ashley), Joe (Ann), Aaron, Brody, Logan (Megan), John, Zoe, Abbey (Tyler), Alex and Max; 6 great grandchildren, Koye, Jasper, Briar, Rowan, Wyatt, and Clarke; His brother Robert (Lorraine) Schmidtknecht of Arcadia, Mary Ann (Laverne) Skroch, Janet (Roger) Amundson of Trempealeau, Joanne (David) King of Vacaville, California. Sister in laws Dorothy (Rudy) Pronschinske of Waumandee; Judy (Tom) Weiss of Mondovi, JoAnne (Mitch) Doverspike of Stoughton, Sharon (Rick) Pickering of Mondovi, and brother in law Joe (Jane) Fedie of Mondovi.

Bernie was preceded in death by his son Gregory Schmidtknecht; his parents Elden and Leona Schmidtknecht; sisters Clarice Pronschinske and Marlene Matchey; brother James Schmidtknecht; brother in laws Randy Matchey, Dave Prissel, Julian King, Tony Pronschinske; sister in laws, Ruth Prissel, Connie King, Shirley Pronschinske; his nephew Jared Pickering, and his in laws, Joseph Sr. and Florence Fedie.

The family would like to thank The American Lutheran Home staff for all their love and support for our husband, father, and grandfather during his last six years. We are forever grateful.

A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Mondovi. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi. A visitation will be held on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi chapel from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM. A Rosary service will be held at 8:00 PM on Monday at the funeral home. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the hour of the Mass at the church.







