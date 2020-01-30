|
Bernard "Bill" Sewilo, 67, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
He was born in Eau Claire, WI, on November 27, 1952, the son of Bernard and Joyce (Smith) Sewilo. He attended North High School and then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served until his honorable discharge in 1972.
Bill was a custodian for many years in the Eau Claire area. Outside of work, Bill loved going up north fishing, as well as watching the Packers and NASCAR on television.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; three sons, Jeremy (Krystal) of Eau Claire, Billy of Stillwater, MN, and Chad (Alex) of Marathon City, WI; nine grandchildren, Kalisha, Earl, Camaro, Chloe, Brooklynn, Patrick, Nicholas, Skylar, and Lexi; two brothers, Ron of Jim Falls, and Steve of Chetek; a sister, Pam Brooks of Eau Claire; mother-in-law, Vivian (Rude) Thompson of Rock Falls; brother-in-law, Richard Rude of Rock Falls; aunts & uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Vicki Johnson; father-in-law, Earl Rude; and a brother-in-law, Randy Rude.
A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 12-2 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020, at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona (next to Charter Spectrum). A time of prayer & sharing will begin at 2 p.m. Burial of cremains will be private.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020