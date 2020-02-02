|
Bernice Wilma Wik, age 87, of Eleva, died on Friday, January 31, 2020 at her home. She was born on November 25, 1932 in Arkansaw, WI to Florence and Alice (Rein) Wakefield. She was united in marriage to James Wik on June 17, 1978 in Eleva. Bernice was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved to make quilts for everyone in the family. She also liked to embroider and refurbish furniture and dolls. Bernice enjoyed going to thrift sales and taking care of her flowers. She was a longtime member of Eleva Lutheran Church and was a member of the Eleva American Legion Auxiliary for over 25 years. She also worked for Family Farms in Eleva for many years. Bernice kind and open-hearted to everyone she met. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, James Wik of Eleva; ten children, Alan (Deb) Brantner of Eleva, Terri (Dorin) Knudtson of Eleva, Roger (Sue) Brantner of Eleva, Bruce (Florinda) Brantner of Eleva, Mike (Karrie) Brantner of Strum, Cheryl Dancause of New Hampshire, James Wik, Jr. of Eleva, Robin (Mark) Crossley of Rhode Island, Wendy (Steve) Eckwright of Eleva, and Tracy (Lionel) Motta of Rhode Island; 25 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; four brothers, Darrel (Hanelore) Wakefield of Texas, Larry (Myrna) Wakefield of Ellsworth, Glen (Sharon) Wakefield of Ellsworth, and Mike Wakefield of New Mexico; three sisters, Dorothy (Walter) Hofacker of Spring Valley, DelJane (Marvin) Kannel of Elmwood, and Sandra (Larry) Vevang of Hudson; brother-in-law, Tom Wik of Altoona; sister-in-law, Diane (Duane) Slifer of Eau Claire; and many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Florence Wakefield and Alice (Wakefield) Lauderdale; step-father, John Lauderdale; brother, Vern (Dorothy) Wakefield; three brothers-in-law, Herman, Lloyd, and Glen; and four sisters-in-law, Ethel, Loretta, Zandra, and Doris.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Eleva Lutheran Church with Pastor Kermit Solem officiating. Burial will follow at East Bennett Valley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of the service. Kjentvet-Smith funeral Home, Eleva is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.kjentvet-smithfuneralhome.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020