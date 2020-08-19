Beryl Thomas

Beryl Ione Thomas (Ottosen), 81, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away August 17, 2020 with family by her side. She was born to Edna/Holger Ottosen July 24, 1939 in Marshfield, Wisconsin. She was the second oldest of five children. She was united in marriage to William Koepp October 25, 1958.
She is survived by Deborah (Peter Koxlien) Chopper, (Strum, WI,) William F. (Laura) Koepp Jr. (St Paul, MN,) Keith S. (Zoe Sie) Koepp, (Mondovi, WI) Ione has three grandchildren: Nathaniel Chopper, Timothy Chopper, (Mondovi, WI) Joshua Koepp (Minneapolis, MN). She was also blessed with 2 Great Grandchildren: Jeffrey and Maximus Chopper (Mondovi, WI) Ione is survived by siblings Elaine (Arnie Risler) Hagen, (Eau Claire, WI), Vesta Ottosen, (Sturgeon Bay, WI) and Luther (Ginnie) Ottosen (Andover, MN). She was preceded in death by her parents and sister Donna Lund.
Her years of employment included Wisconsin Telephone Company and US West of Minnesota. (27 years) Upon retiring, she worked for Midelfort Clinic (1992 - 2005) and Lutheran Social Services. (2007 - 2019). Our Mom touched many people in her life with her talent. She prided herself in her decorating ability, polka dancing, Irish fervor, and shopping style. She was the ultimate organizer. She was dedicated to her church heading the fall festival and even served as church president. She was dearly loved and will be missed by many!
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Drammen Lutheran Church with Michael Isaacson officiating. Internment will immediately follow at the church cemetery. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday from 1:00 PM until the hour of the service at the church. Due to Covid-19, a private family gathering will be held following the burial
Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Mondovi Chapel, assisted the family with arrangements.