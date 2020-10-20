Betty Heiman

Betty Lou Heiman passed away Friday Oct 16, 2020 peacefully at home. She was born November 24, 1936 in Eau Claire to Muriel and Jule Parizo. Loved and adored by stepdad Eugene (Bob) Brick
Betty married the love of her life, Jerry Heiman, on August 5, 1956. Betty's life was devoted to her family, her husband and their three sons. Betty worked her entire life while being a great mother. She loved attending all the boys' hockey games and activities. She enjoyed strawberry and apple picking, playing bingo, watching the Packers play. She enjoyed a trip or two to the casinos, scrapping wire and traveling to the dog shows.
She is survived by her three sons, Brock (Janice) of Brooklyn Park, MN. Grant (Kim) of Fall Creek. Clint (Christy) of Eau Claire; grandchildren Garrett (Gwen) Heiman, Jayde Heiman, Breanna Heiman, Mackenzie Heiman, Katelyn Heiman; great-grandson, Leo Heiman; sister, Jean (Don) Ginder of Eau Claire; sisters-in-law, Marty of Eau Claire, Janet (Dean) Huus of Remer, MN, Diane (Bob) Olitz of Strum, Sharron (Bernie) Gavre of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews and she will be missed especially by her niece, Pamie.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; her dad, Muriel; mother, Jule; stepdad, Bob; sister, Ethel (Darrel) Snyder; in-laws, Jack & Frances Heiman; her brother-in-law, Jackie Heiman; brother-in-law, Steven Heinan; sister-in-law, Nancy (Marvin) Heiman; grandchildren, Victoria, Douglas and Josh Heiman.
Funeral Service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Hulke Family Funeral Home. Committal Service will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery immediately after the funeral.
According to the restrictions and guidelines in place for the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are required while attending the visitation and funeral service, along with practicing social distancing.
