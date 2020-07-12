1/1
Betty Holmes
Betty L. Holmes, age 69, of Eau Claire passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, July 9, 2020 in Eau Claire.
She was born on May 12, 1951 in Eau Claire to Lawrence and Mavis Zingshiem. When she was a teenager, she moved to her Aunt Ronnie's farm in Brackett. Betty had 2 sons from her first marriage, Jerry and Jason. She later married Thomas Holmes, he preceded her in death in 1993.
Betty worked for the City of Eau Claire in the Parks and Rec Dept. for over 30 years. She had a passion for flowers, her greenhouse flowers and coy pond were the envy of many. Betty owned Betty's Holmes and Gardens. She was a part of the Eau Claire beautification and was the member of the Lilies Society. She enjoyed baking, crafting and decorating. Most of all she loved spending time with her family and friends.
Betty had a heart bigger and fuller of love than anyone. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her sons: Jerry (Rita) Judkins and Jason (Lori) Judkins; step-son Tim Holmes; grandchildren: Tonia (Casey) Judkins, Casey Judkins, Jennifer (Will) Mayhone and Evan Judkins and Alex Judkins; great-grandchildren Derrick and Jenifer; brothers: Lonnie (Jean) Zingshiem and Dale Zingshiem; sister Norma (Tom) Werlein; and many, many friends.
Preceding her in death are her husband Thomas; parents and her aunt Ronnie.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at the funeral home and 1 hr. prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial will be at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Home, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.stokeprockandmundt.com.



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stokes Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel & Crematory
535 S Hillcrest Pkwy
Altoona, WI 54720
(715) 832-3428
