Betty Jane Jackson of Owatonna MN (formerly of Eau Claire WI, Durand WI and Rockwall, TX) died peacefully at home January 10, 2020 with family at her side.
Betty was born January 11, 1936 on the family farm in Glenwood City, WI to Harry M. Hansen and Evelyn (Thorson) Hansen. She grew up in Eau Claire WI where she graduated in 1954. On December 18, 1954, Betty married Richard A. Jackson, her high school sweetheart. Betty and Richard lived in the Chicago area 13 years. In 1968 they moved back to Eau Claire and in 1971 they bought a farm in the Rock Falls area.
Betty was a true Proverbs 31 woman and this is how she is remembered by her grandchildren: Her faith is what defined her life. She loved Jesus with a passion and showed people the love of Christ through her words and actions. For our family and others she was a spiritual leader whether you needed a prayer warrior, a listener, or an all hands on deck helper, she was there with a willingness to serve. Her love of learning inspired us showing it's never too late to pursue our dreams. A beautician at 18, an LPN at 42 and off to the college dorms becoming a licensed Pastor at 77. Gram took us on adventures: camping in the RV, tours of new places, fishing, family reunions and Wild Goose Chases. We met her friends, experienced roller skating, canoeing, baking cookies, playing Scrabble/Rummikub and hand-stirred chocolate malts. Generous: Whether it was with time or finances, giving was one of Gram Betty's favorite pastimes. She enjoyed volunteering, supporting many missions organizations and loved giving gifts. Gram Cracker was well-known for her laughter: it was authentic, contagious and loud.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband, parents and sisters Harriet and Doris. Betty is survived by 3 loving daughters, Cathe (Gary) Tedder, Cheryl (Dave) Couture and Susan (Russ) Ouellette, eight grandchildren, Crystal (Rich) Favre, Paul (Sarah) Flores, Dustin (Lora) Tedder, Tiffany (Jay) Waites, Nick (Jeff) Tedder, Adam Couture, Jessica Couture, Russ (Asia) Ouellette and 9 great grandchildren, sister Helen Reid, brother David (Rose) Hansen.
Memorial services will be held at 11 am Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Lakeshore Church in Rockwall, TX with Rev. Dick Murphy officiating. In lieu of flowers or donations the family requests you live Ephesians 4:32 and Matthew 25:35-36 in memory of Grandma Betty.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020