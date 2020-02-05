|
Betty Ann Klohs age 89 passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 at her home in Eau Claire surrounded by family. Betty was born December 14, 1930 in Alma, Wisconsin to Elfa and Robert Hacker. Betty graduated from Luther Hospital School of Nursing as a Registered Nurse in 1951. For 44 years Betty enjoyed working with her patients at Luther Hospital Psych, Lorenz Institute, Eau Claire County Hospital, and Northern Wisconsin Center for Developmentally Disabled.
Betty loved to spend time in her flower garden and bake cookies. She also traveled extensively stateside and abroad. She spent considerable time traveling in Europe, Egypt, Israel, Morocco, China and the Caribbean. Her favorite adventure was Morocco. Betty also loved to gather monthly with her retired co-workers from the Northern Center after retirement.
Betty is survived by her three children Jeri Klohs of Tomah, Jon Klohs of Eau Claire and Joni (Mark) Zich of Couderay; four grandsons Jason Klohs, Kevin (Brooke) Klohs, Justin (Megan) Zich and Tyrel (Molly) Zich along with four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister Bonnie Furuseth.
A private ceremony will be held at Alma Cemetery at a future date.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020