Betty Novotney

On July 5, 2020, Betty E. Novotney, 90, passed away peacefully at home in Anchorage, Alaska.

Betty was born November 24th, 1929 in the town of Phillips, Wisconsin to Forrest and Evelyn (Gilson) Churchill. She was one of seven children. Life in her early years was very simple; food was grown, hunted and fished. Very little was purchased from a grocery store.

During her high school years she met Robert Novotney (Bob) who become her husband and lifelong partner. They married in 1946 and lived on the farm Bob grew up on before moving into town, Cadott, Wisconsin. They moved to Menomonie, Wisconsin where Bob purchased Menomonie Shell. Betty was a stay-at-home mother & wife until Betty became an integral business partner in Menomonie Shell and later in B&B Automatic Transmission in Alaska. With lots of hard work & ambition, the business flourished and so did their way of life. Traveling with their various RVs or flying; the numerous single engine planes were now part of her life with her husband, Bob. Over the years they would fly or drive from one end of the US to the other, including Canada, Mexico and Alaska.

Of all the places they traveled, Alaska had won their hearts and they began planning the next chapter of their lives. They made numerous trips to Alaska before making the final move in 1971. Once settled, it wasn't long before the first of their four children moved also. Their youngest son, Butch followed with his new bride, Cathi Wuensch of LaCrosse, to assist in starting the family business, B&B Automatic Transmission in Anchorage. This would be their last business before beginning their long-earned retirement years in 1990.

In their 22+ years of retirement, they enjoyed their remote, fly-in cabin and also continued to enjoy taking road trips in their various RVs to the lower 48 states, throughout Alaska and Canada visiting family and friends. It always amazed people to hear of these "senior citizens" talking about all their adventures which also included four-wheeling around the state of Alaska on their own and also with family.

Betty will be missed by her family as well as her many friends. She stayed in touch with everyone! She never forgot to send a card for birthdays, Christmas, or any other important occasion and it was always sent two weeks or more before the occasion! If she knew of someone that needed help, she would do her best to give the help needed.

Memories her grandchildren vary from a Gram that hit the gas pedal so hard the sound of the engine was louder than the 10-year-old had ever heard. Other grandchildren remember Grams colorful descriptions when someone did not think before considering the consequences. Another grandchild remembers that one did not refuse food when offered, food was a commodity that was more valuable than gold to this Gram who grew up during hard times. Still other memories were of going fishing or sitting in front of a campfire after a day of work or fun hearing the stories of long ago when she once was a child herself. These memories of Gram will be some of the most precious gifts her grandchildren will carry throughout their lives.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Novotney Sr, her parents, Forrest and Evelyn Churchill; a brother, Duane Churchill and three sisters, Leila Peterson, Beverly Prosecky & Barbara LaMay.

She leaves behind four children; daughter, Betty Springen of Anchorage, AK; sons, Robert Novotney, Jr. of Moulton, TX, William Novotney of Gakona, AK; son and daughter in-law, Butch and Cathi Novotney of Anchorage, AK; a sister, Marion Taylor of Exeland, WI, and a brother, Winston Churchill of Exeland, WI. Betty also leaves 11 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren & 3 great-great grandchildren. A special thank you to Keve Tabares, Bettys caregiver for over 8 years, who became a trusted family friend.

Finally, arrangements have been delayed due in part to COVID-19. The family will be placing Betty and Robert in their final resting place in the Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery, according to our mothers wishes. It is planned to have a private celebration of their lives when the inurnment takes place.







