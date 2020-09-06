1/1
Betty Olson
Betty Rhea Olson, age 98, of Eau Claire, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center - Eau Claire.
Betty was born October 23, 1921, in Grand Island, NE, to the late Dean and Anna (Runge) Brazelton. She graduated from Walnut High School with the Class of 1940. Betty married Melvin C. Olson on November 3, 1947, in Nysted, NE. She worked for Consumers Co-op in the jewelry department for 19 years.
Betty was a member of First Lutheran Church, Eau Claire, and the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed cooking, baking, word search puzzles, and playing solitaire.
Betty is survived by her children, Dean Olson and Susan Rude, both of Eau Claire; 7 grandchildren; 24 grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; 3 nephews; a niece; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents; daughter, Rhea Pearce; sisters, Dorothy Zook and Erma Vanerio; and niece, Cheryl Ann Vanerio.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave, Eau Claire. Burial will take place in Lutheran Church Cemetery, Eau Claire.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral and Cremation Services
814 1St Ave
Eau Claire, WI 54703
(715) 832-8301
