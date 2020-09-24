1/1
Betty Taggart
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Betty Lou Taggart, 90, formerly of Augusta and Eau Claire, passed away peacefully on Saturday September 6, 2020 at Whispering Oak Place in Ellendale, MN near her son Michael.
Betty Taggart was born in Foster, Wisconsin, on January 12, daughter of Russell McLellan and Bernice (Zhe) McLellan. After graduating from Augusta High School, Betty entered Beauty School in Chippewa, Wisconsin. She managed two shops in Augusta for years and then went on to being the Director of the Cosmetology School of Eau Claire which she held for many years.
Betty was united in marriage to Charles O. Taggart on April 23, 1947. The couple made their home and raised their two sons in Augusta until moving to Eau Claire in 1972.
While in Augusta Betty and Chuck were active as teachers and Superintendent of the Sunday Schools at the Augusta Methodist Church and then transferred their membership to Lake Street Methodist Church in Eau Claire, WI.
After Chuck passed away in September in 2008,Betty continued to live in Eau Claire until moving to Whispering Oak Place to be near her son, Michael.
Betty was a talented knitter and quilt maker and several of her exquisite quilts were donated to Middle River Health Faciltiy. She loved to travel and took many trips with Lola Englesby also of Augusta.
Betty will be dearly missed by her two sons- Michael Taggart of Ellendale, MN, Ronald and Terri Taggart of Lake Nebagamon, Wisconsin and five grandchildren- Timothy Taggart, Gabriel (Jennifer) Taggart, Daniel (Lauren) Taggart, Steven (Suzy) Taggart, Chelsa Taggart, and nine great grandchildren- Audrey, Nolan, Edie, Ozzie, Peyton, Dylan, Jacob, Taylor and Quinn.
In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister Marjorie. She will be terribly missed by her beloved younger sister- Audrey (Jack) Lembke and very special friend- Jim Humphrey.
A private family burial for Betty was held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Osseo City Cemetery near her husband Chuck and beloved father- Russell. The family was assisted by the Anderson Funeral Home of Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
312 S Stone St
Augusta, WI 54722
(715) 286-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved