Betty Tompkins

Betty J. Tompkins, age 95, of Eau Claire died on July 3, 2020 at Dove Healthcare West.
Betty was born on November 19, 1924 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Louie and Anna Marie (Miller) Nelson. She was the youngest of 7 children with brothers Norman (Beatrice) and Clyde (Katherine) Nelson and sisters Vivian (Harold Froseth), Alvina (Edward Lutzen), Phoebe (Melvin Rolstad and Charles Woods), and Blanche (Kenneth Isakson). She graduated from Elk Mound High School. Betty was married to Charles W. Tompkins on Sept. 25, 1946 and they enjoyed 49 years together. Betty worked various jobs before being hired at Gillette Rubber Co. at the age of 20. She worked on the military ordnance shell line until it was phased out and then worked on the tire assembly line at Uniroyal until her retirement 34 years later. Betty enjoyed her flower gardens and had a green thumb with house plants. She was also a very talented figurine and canvas painter. Her children and grandchildren will enjoy displaying her artwork for years to come. She also enjoyed the camaraderie of family and friends when playing cards.
Betty is survived by her children, Tom (Pat) of Eau Claire, Linda (Leonard Barth) of Thorp, WI. and Jeff (LouAnn) of Eau Claire; grandchildren Michael (Flavia) Tompkins, Mark Tompkins, Andrew Anderson, Leah McGivern, Jennifer Burmeister and Danielle Tompkins; great-grandchildren John and Sophia Tompkins, Lillian Tompkins; Noah, Madison and Bella McGivern; and Landon, Sawyer and Kinley Burmeister and many nieces, nephews and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, brothers and sisters.
Due to the Covid virus, a private graveside service officiated by Pastor Patrick Patterson will take place at Rest Haven Cemetery in the Town of Washington at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers that memorials be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd., Eau Claire, WI 54701 or the Eau Claire County Humane Association, 3900 Old Town Hall Road, Eau Claire, WI 54701. Online condolences may be shared at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
.
The family would like to thank the staffs at Dove Healthcare West, Orchard Hills, and St. Joseph's Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.
Hulke Family Funeral Home, 3209 Rudolph Road, Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.