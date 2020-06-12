Beulah Berg

Beulah Irene Berg, age 99 of Green Bay, formerly of Mondovi, passed away on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at Bishop Court, Green Bay. She was born on November 26, 1920 to Sam and Bertha Urness of Mondovi. Beulah graduated from Mondovi High School and went on to attend Beauty School in Eau Claire. She married Paul Berg of Mondovi. Beulah lived in various cities including Mondovi, Rochester MN, Winona MN, Houston Texas, Wisconsin Rapids and Green Bay where Beulah spent her final years. Beulah enjoyed family gatherings, sewing, knitting, reading, and was an avid bridge player.
Beulah is survived by daughters, Peggy (Charles) Schroeder of Green Bay and Barbara (John) Nelson of St. Paul, MN; son, Paul Douglas Berg (Joani Miszak) of West Sacramento, CA; son-in-law, WM Shay of South Carolina; 4 grandchildren, Brian, Sarah, Arnie and Alex; 6 great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul Berg in 1994; daughter, Connie Shay and sister, Marian Wayne.
A funeral service will be held at Talbot Family Funeral Home, Mondovi Chapel on Monday, June 15, 2020 at 2:00 pm with a visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will immediately follow the service at Riverside Lutheran Cemetery. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
If you are not feeling well or are not comfortable attending the service on Monday, please mail your cards to the funeral home.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bishops Court for their care and concern in Beulah's final years.
Beulah would comment many times:
"I had a good life, no complaints. Am thankful for good parents, good kids, good husband, good homes and friends."
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.