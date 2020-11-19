Beverlie "Bev" T. Sather, age 84 of Eau Claire, passed away Tuesday evening, November 17, 2020.
Bev was born in Stanley on March 16, 1936, to Tony and Theresa Ponick. On February 27, 1960, she was united in marriage to a dashing sailor, Ronald Sather. They were blessed with two sons, Jeffrey and David.
After graduating from high school, she attended the Wisconsin State College in Eau Claire with the dream of becoming a teacher. Though she did not teach professionally, she was always there to help her grandsons with schoolwork or to give them additional information on any subject. She had a book on almost every topic imaginable.
Bev enjoyed gardening and showering her cats with attention. It was not uncommon to see Ron and Bev walking their cat on a leash around the neighborhood. Her true passion, however, was buying and selling antiques. She could always spot a deal and knew the value of many pieces. She and Ron also enjoyed their weekly card club.
She worked many years for the Eau Claire Telephone Company. She was a devoted mother to Jeff and David. She loved her family with her whole heart. She could not have been happier than when she was blessed with three grandsons. They were always the center of her attention and she would do anything for them. She could always be seen at their school activities, sporting events and birthday parties. Grandma was so proud of each and every milestone and accomplishment. The happiness of Ron, Jeff and Diane, and the three boys were at the top of her list. She always wanted to help and was the ultimate babysitter for her grandsons. Treats and ice cream were always available.
Though Bev will be dearly missed every day, her giving nature and kind smile will live in our hearts forever as she enters into the glory of heaven.
Bev is survived by her son Jeffrey (Diane); three grandsons: Brandon, Dillon and Jacob; and her brother Dr. David (Minette) Ponick. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ronald; her son, David Paul; her parents, Tony and Theresa Ponick; and her sister, Paulette Ponick-Seyberth.
A private family memorial service and visitation will take place at a later date with Pastor David Irgens officiating. Inurnment will take place in Forest Hill Cemetery in Eau Claire.
