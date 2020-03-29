|
FAIRCHILD
Beverly Ann Bertrang, age 81 of Fairchild, died Thursday March 26, 2020.
Beverly was born May 12, 1938 to Ole and Mary 'Polly' (Phillips) Ulness. Beverly and Dean L. Bertrang were common law husband and wife for years. Dean passed away in 1992 a year after finally marrying Beverly.
Beverly farmed her whole life whether at the chicken factory, or their own spread. She had a true love for animals, wild birds, stray cats, or her favorite family member 'Woody' her dog. She also loved horses and rode any chance she got. She loved to garden, especially the flower gardens she and Dean created, she had a real nack for flower beds. Beverly loved collecting wind chimes and owls.
Beverly loved her family and enjoyed the visits more than anyone could ever know.
God bless our memories of Beverly.
Surviving Beverly are her children, Bonnie Brunzel, Jane (David) Hulett, Franklin Lewis Bertrang, Dorothy Jean Bertrang, and David James Bertrang: her nine grandchildren Jessica Hurst, Malissa Haldeman, Miranda (David) Blum, Ciara M. Harding, May Peterson, Matthew Anderson, Felicia L. Bertrang, Margaret Peterson and Lacey John: her 17 great-grandchildren: and her sisters-in-law Iva Palms and Shirley Bertrang as well as numerous cousins nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by; her husband Dean in 1992; her parents; and her siblings, Louise Kool, Mildred Blum, Roy Ulness, Milford Ulness, Lester Ulness, Delores Wedward and Raymond Ulness.
Private funeral services have been arranged for according to the criteria set forth in these trying times.
On-line condolences may be offered at
However, there are plans for a memorial 'Celebration of Beverly's Life' at a later date and time to be announced.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th St., Osseo WI is serving the family, (715) 597-3711.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020