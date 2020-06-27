Beverly Carpentier

Beverly Ann Carpentier, 82, passed away peacefully June 9, 2020. She was born in Amery, Wisconsin to John and Cecilia. She married Jerome Carpentier on July 2, 1960 in Georgetown, Wisconsin.

Jerry and Bev raised their five children in Golden Valley, Minnesota. In 1971, the family moved to Eau Claire, Wisconsin where Jerry started Automation Displays, Inc. Bev returned to the field of nursing and was promoted to the position of Head Nurse on the Rehabilitation Unit at Sacred Heart Hospital. She was recognized for her pioneering work with patients suffering from spinal cord injury. Bev and Jerry retired in 1992 and spent many years enjoying their lovely Balsam Lake home and hobby farm growing apples, grapes and several fruit and vegetable gardens. Jerry and Bev flew in their Cessna 182 visiting their children, grandchildren and many interesting destinations. Bev's creativity sparked activities in music, sewing, jewelry making and crafts. She was active in church and community service, singing in the choir, hosting study groups and serving others in need. She welcomed many family visitors to Balsam Lake all year round. In 2018, Bev moved to Brightwater Senior Living Community in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where her sons and their families also relocated. She spent time meeting new friends for dining and prayer, and welcomed visits from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in her cozy villa. Over the years Bev enjoyed the companionship of her dogs Ellie, Jessie, Fritz and Bella.

Fiercely independent, hard working and a "go-getter", Bev approached life in her own special way. She was generous with her family, friends and many others. During her 19 years of living as a widow and coping with several health challenges, Bev learned to trust God and accept help and prayer from others. Her favorite prayer was the "Our Father" and she first learned to meditate on the Sorrowful Mysteries of the Rosary, as taught to her by her mother.

Bev was predeceased by her husband, Jerry in 2001. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joanne Carpentier-Kasner; her children: Barbara Parkes (Dr. P. Daniel); Janette Carpentier (Dr. Brian Kiernan); Jean Paul Carpentier (Dale); Louis Carpentier (Jane); Monique McHenry (Albert); grandchildren: Joanna, Chelsea, Philip, Geoffrey Parkes; Kyle Seppala (Erin), Meghan Carpentier-Kiernan; Shawn Hines (Dawn), Tara Hudson (Christopher); Elena and Annabelle Carpentier; Charles (Amber) and Jaclyn Dunn; great-grandchildren: Saskia Grace Hines; Greysen Hudson. She is also survived by nephews, nieces, grand-nephews, grand-nieces and many dear lifelong friends.

A Catholic Mass will occur at a later date at Our Lady of the Lakes Church in Balsam Lake, Wisconsin. A private Christian burial will take place at Holy Rosary Cemetery in Georgetown, Wisconsin. Please consider offering a Catholic Mass for the repose of Bev's soul.







