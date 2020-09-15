1/1
Beverly Curler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beverly's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beverly M. Curler, 95, formerly of rural Fall Creek, passed away Saturday evening, Sept. 12, 2020, at Oak Gardens Assisted Living in Altoona.
Beverly Mae Curler daughter of Carl and Gladys (Johnson) Stai was born Jan. 24, 1925, in Eau Claire, WI. Bev was baptized and confirmed at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and attended Bowman Country School in the Town of Seymour, Eau Claire County.
Bev was united in marriage to Donald Curler on June 12, 1943, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls. The couple farmed in Ludington Township and Bev was also employed for 20 years at Armour's Meat Packing Company in Eau Claire. She worked in the cutting and packing department until retiring in 1983 when the company closed in Eau Claire.
After Bev married Don she joined Zion Lutheran Church in Seymour Township and over the years was an active member volunteering as a Sunday and Bible school teacher and member of Zion's Ladies Society. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Post # 305 of Starr Ave in Eau Claire and had enjoyed working on the Ludington Township Election Board.
Beverly will be dearly missed by her 2 sisters, Alice (Charles) Spehle of Colfax, and Karen Bisek of Independence; several nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Bev was preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Gladys; husband Don on May 12, 2005; brothers, Donald and Charles Stai; 3 sisters, Carol Murtishaw, Shirley Curler and Grace Dittner.
A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. to noon at Zion Lutheran Church located at 1286 S. 150th Ave, Fall Creek, WI. Funeral services will be held at noon at the church with Pastor James Norton officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family is assisted by Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
312 S Stone St
Augusta, WI 54722
(715) 286-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved