Beverly Jean Heike, 91, of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire.
Jean was born on the family farm in the Town of Hallie, WI to Borger and Hilda (Thronson) Hanson, on December 23, 1927. She attended a one room school, where her sister Thelma taught, and graduated from Chippewa Falls High School with the Class of 1945. Jean followed in her sisters Eileen and Vera's footsteps and attended the Luther Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduation in 1950, seeking a career and adventure, she moved to San Francisco with two nursing school classmates. There she met the love of her life, Frederick A. Robertson Jr. They were married on September 5, 1954, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Eau Claire and returned to the California Bay Area. Together they had two children, Fred and Sarah. Following her husband's untimely death on July 19, 1957, Jean and the children moved back to Eau Claire where she was surrounded by the love of her extended family.
On August 25, 1962, she married James W. Heike of Mondovi, and brought Jim's two children, Dan and Heidi, into the family. Jean was actively involved in the family farm and development of the Heike Realty business. She was a dedicated board member of both Buffalo Memorial and Luther hospitals. Jean was very proud of her Norwegian heritage. She was an avid reader. Her many passions included music, travel, celebrating Christmas, skiing, tennis, and the friendships cultivated through her book clubs, bridge clubs, and service to her church and community. She cherished every moment with her grandchildren. Jean particularly enjoyed the time she spent at the family cottage on Lake Pepin and walking the beach on Long Boat Key, FL.
In July of 2001, Jean suffered a devastating stroke. She made a remarkable recovery sustained by her faith, indomitable spirit and unwavering support from her family and friends. After Jim's death on November 20, 2008, Jean continued to live in Mondovi until she moved to Heatherwood Assisted Living in Eau Claire in 2013. Her family is very grateful for the compassionate care provided by the staff at Heatherwood, Visiting Angels, and MCHS Hospice.
Jean is survived by her children, Fred (fiancÃ©, Sheryl Blair) Robertson III of Middleton, Sarah Robertson of Eau Claire, Dan (Lisa) Heike of Mondovi and Heidi (Harlan) Weber of Mondovi; eight grandchildren, Fred (Ashley) Robertson IV, Anna (significant other, Albert Wu) Robertson, Evan (fiancÃ©, Jess Bleck) Robertson, Chris (Sara) Heike, Andrew (Greta) Heike, Nick (Sara) Heike, Mike (Sarah) Weber and Elsa (Eric) Voight; eight great- grandchildren; sister-in-law, Donna Armstrong; and beloved nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Frederick and James; daughter-in-law, Laura Robertson; brothers, Edward and Brenton Hanson; sisters, Eileen Monat, Thelma Gregory, Vera Nelson and Wanda Peterson; and sister-in-law, Alice Hanson.
A memorial service celebrating Jean's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1314 E. Lexington Blvd, Eau Claire, WI. A reception will follow the service. A private interment at Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie, will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be designated to Immanuel Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 185, 205 Pine St., Pepin, WI 54759 or Wisconsin Public Radio (wpr.org).
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019