Beverly Mork
Beverly Mork, 89, of Mondovi, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Oakwood Villa, Altoona.
Beverly was born July 1, 1931, in Mondovi to Leo and Hilda (Becker) Stay. She married Bernard Mork June 29, 1957 in Mondovi. He died November 18, 1987.
Beverly attended Gilman Valley School and was a graduate from Gilmanton High School in 1950. She worked several different places, such as Plainview Canning Co., Fairbault Foods, several weeks getting ready for the grand opening of the new Ben Franklin Store and many years after. She also worked at Hart's Market and at Huntsinger Farms since 1970.
She enjoyed canning (when in season) and embroidery. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and active in many groups.
Beverly is survived by her brother, Marvin (Lois) Stay of Mondovi; three sisters, Elaine (William) Webb of Rosemount, Minn., Judy Rood of Brooklyn Center, Minn, and June (Jerome) Bourgeois of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bernard; brother, Ordy Stay; two sisters-in-law, Arlene Stay and Grace Mork; brother-in-law, Marshall Rood.
Private family services (with COVID-19 guidelines) will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Zion Lutheran Church, Mondovi, with Rev. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will be in Riverside Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be offered at www.edisonfuneralhome.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
