Beverly K. "Bev" Peterson, 68, of Bloomer, passed away Monday, November 4, 2019, at home with her husband at her side following a long battle with lung cancer.
Bev was born August 2, 1951, in Eau Claire, WI, the daughter of Erwin and Martha (Jacot) Wathke. She attended grade school in Brackett, WI, and graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School in 1969. On October 9, 1971, Bev married Robert A. Peterson at Zion Lutheran Church in Cleghorn, WI.
From 1982-1988, Bev and Bob ran Prince's Resort on Cornell Lake. After running the resort, Bev worked at St. Joseph's Hospital in dietary, and later at Natural Creations in Bloomer. She was also an outstanding Homemaker.
In her spare time, Bev loved cheering on the Green Bay Packers, Badgers and the Milwaukee Brewers. She enjoyed her camper on Lake Holcombe for 25 wonderful years. The family had many memorable events there through the years. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Bev is survived by her husband of 48 years, Robert; three children, Jennifer (Richard) Parkhurst of Cornell, Thomas (Mitzie) Peterson of Eau Claire, and Tammy Peterson of Bloomer; grandchildren, John, Matthew & Nathan Parkhurst, and Shiloh Peterson; siblings, Robert Wathke of Eau Claire, Dave (Connie) Wathke of Brackett, and Judy (John) Tollefson of Janesville, WI; two sisters-in-law, Geri Wathke of Eau Claire, and Marilyn Wathke of Eau Claire; and by many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Lois and Bernice; three brothers, Roger, Walter, and Loren.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Bloomer with Pastor Martin Halom officiating. Visitation will be held Sunday from 4-7 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer and again Monday, one hour prior to services at church. Burial will be private at Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Cleghorn, WI.
