Beverly Siler

Beverly Ann Siler (Johnson)
After a long struggle with several health issues, Beverly passed away at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Monday, October 5, 2020 with family by her side.
Beverly was born on September 12, 1971, in Eau Claire, WI.
Beverly is survived by son, Cade Johnson, WI; son, Ryan Duneky, MO; brother, Richard Johnson, MO; and sister, Tina Holbrook, MO and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Beverly is preceded in death by her daughter, Britney Conway, mother, Bonnilyn Bond, and father, Richard Kronberg.
A private family graveside ceremony is planned for a later date.
A private family graveside ceremony is planned for a later date.
