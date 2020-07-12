1/1
Bill Nutter
Billy Keith Nutter, age 72, of Connersville, WI passed away early Wednesday morning, July 1, 2020 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Bill was born at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire, WI Sept. 6, 1947 to Francis "Fritz" and Beverly (Benson) Nutter. He was the oldest of three children, brother Mike and sister Cheri.
He graduated in 1965 from Boyceville High School and shortly after enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served in Vietnam from May 1967 to Dec. 1968, with the 1st Battalion, 27th Infantry, 25th Division "The Wolfhounds." He was honorably discharged as a sergeant and earned a Purple Heart, Combat Infantry Badge, Vietnam Service Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, RVN Campaign Medal, Expert, M-60, Sharpshooter, M-16. Bill continued his dedication to military service through his involvement with the local AmVets.
He had numerous jobs until 1969, when he found his lifelong career working for Soo Line Railroad (later Canadian Pacific), where he retired as a welder foreman with over 30 years of service.
Bill met Diana Lake and they had one son Jeremy "Spike" Nutter in 1974. They were married in 1978 and spent 21 years together.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Fritz and Beverly Nutter; stepfather Pete Peterson; brother Mike and sister Cheri Carlsrud.
Bill is survived by his son Jeremy "Spike" Nutter; daughter-in-law Sue (Bischel) Nutter; grandchildren, Colton, Megan, Bryce and Tayler; longtime special friend Jan Moskal; his ever loyal "Molly Dog," as well as many wonderful friends and family.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Froen Cemetery in the Town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. WI with military honors by Wheeler VFW Post 10424. There will be visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com



Published in Leader Telegram from Jul. 12 to Jul. 13, 2020.
