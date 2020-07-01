Billie Jean Gunderman, age 86, went to be with her lord and savior on June 29, 2020 at Care Partners Assisted Living in Eau Claire. She was born in Forest, Louisiana, to Charles Tillis and Ottis Lucille (Vining) Waits. She graduated from Pioneer High School in Pioneer La. and attended business school in Shreveport, La. She met Jerome Gunderman and they were married in Shreveport in 1953. The family moved to Chetek, Wis. in 1962 for a short time before moving to Bloomer. In 1995, after 28 years of service as a cook at Bloomer Memorial Hospital, Billie retired and moved back to Pioneer, La. to care for her mother. In 2004, after her mother passed away, Billie moved to Chippewa Falls to be closer to her children and young granddaughter. She was a member of Chippewa Valley Bible Church, the Chippewa Falls Senior Center, and Christian Women. She attended Tuesday morning church and enjoyed bible study at Homestead Community Room and at Romeis Apartments, where she lived for many years.
Billie enjoyed working in her flower and vegetable gardens; fishing; writing letters to family, friends, and missionaries; and reading. She most enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her beloved granddaughter, Janay Gunderman, with whom she had a special bond. Billie loved all of her family, including those she came to know through marriage. She was cherished by all who met her and will be truly missed.
Billie is survived by her children Mark (Judi) Gunderman and Rita (Lew) Tubbs both of Chippewa Falls; brothers Robert (Shirley) Waits of Little Rock, Ark. and Jerry (Robbie) Waits of Forest La.; granddaughter Janay (William Linstrom) Gunderman of Minneapolis, Minn.; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tillis and Ottis Waits; sister Margaret "Nell" Allen; brother Charles "Arlo" (Ruth) Waits; and former husband Jerome Gunderman.
Funeral services will be held at Chippewa Valley Bible Church in Chippewa Falls on Tuesday July 7, 2020, at 1 p.m. with a visitation from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the church before the service. Interment will be in the North Catholic Cemetery in Bloomer. Please stay safe and practice social distancing. Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at olsonfuneralhomebloomer.com
. Memorials are preferred with donations to be delivered by the family to the Chippewa Falls Senior Center.
The family would like to thank Care Partners Assisted Living and St. Joseph's Hospital Hospice for the outstanding care they provided for Billie.