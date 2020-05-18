Bonita "Bonnie" J. Ashbaugh (nee Strohbusch), 69, Pewaukee, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 1, 1950, in Watertown, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Mary Ann (Nickels) Strohbusch and niece of Barbara Rehm (nee Nickels) and the late Robert Rehm.
Bonnie was proud of her longtime career at Wisconsin Bell/Ameritech and her work as a consultant.
Bonnie was very loving and caring toward her loved ones and always thought of other's needs before her own. As a loving daughter, she sacrificed much to be her parent's primary health advocate during their final years, only six short years ago. Bonnie truly loved life and thoroughly enjoyed her times with her stepdaughters and their families. She also carried on many Strohbusch family traditions, including expansive Christmas Eve buffets and Packers game time gatherings.
Survivors include her soul mate for over 30 years, Mark Fechner; stepdaughters, Nicole (Scott) Cohen, Kerri (John) Tomasicyk; grandchildren, Ashleigh Cohen, Lauren Cohen, Troi Fechner, Natalie Tomasicyk, Tyler Tomasicyk; great grandson, Syris Fechner; five brothers, LeRoy (Kathy) Strohbusch, David (Susan) Strohbusch, Robert (Sherry) Strohbusch, Mark (Linda) Strohbusch, Joseph (Marijane) Strohbusch; and many beloved nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and dear friends.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial mass will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Saint Gabriel Catholic Parish in Lake Mills (http://catholiclmjc.org/).
www.claussenfuneralhome.com
Published in Leader Telegram from May 18 to May 19, 2020.