Bonita Ashbaugh
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bonita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonita "Bonnie" J. Ashbaugh (nee Strohbusch), 69, Pewaukee, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at her home.
She was born on June 1, 1950, in Watertown, the daughter of the late LeRoy and Mary Ann (Nickels) Strohbusch and niece of Barbara Rehm (nee Nickels) and the late Robert Rehm.
Bonnie was proud of her longtime career at Wisconsin Bell/Ameritech and her work as a consultant.
Bonnie was very loving and caring toward her loved ones and always thought of other's needs before her own. As a loving daughter, she sacrificed much to be her parent's primary health advocate during their final years, only six short years ago. Bonnie truly loved life and thoroughly enjoyed her times with her stepdaughters and their families. She also carried on many Strohbusch family traditions, including expansive Christmas Eve buffets and Packers game time gatherings.
Survivors include her soul mate for over 30 years, Mark Fechner; stepdaughters, Nicole (Scott) Cohen, Kerri (John) Tomasicyk; grandchildren, Ashleigh Cohen, Lauren Cohen, Troi Fechner, Natalie Tomasicyk, Tyler Tomasicyk; great grandson, Syris Fechner; five brothers, LeRoy (Kathy) Strohbusch, David (Susan) Strohbusch, Robert (Sherry) Strohbusch, Mark (Linda) Strohbusch, Joseph (Marijane) Strohbusch; and many beloved nieces; nephews; cousins; other relatives and dear friends.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial mass will be held at a later date.
If desired, memorials would be appreciated to Saint Gabriel Catholic Parish in Lake Mills (http://catholiclmjc.org/).
www.claussenfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Leader Telegram from May 18 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Claussen Funeral Home - Lake Mills
416 W. Lake St.
Lake Mills, WI 53551
(920) 648-2514
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved