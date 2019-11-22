|
Bonita Sue Magruder, 77 of Altoona, WI passed away peacefully Sunday November 17, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Communities - River Pines in Altoona, WI.
She was born December 28, 1941 in Owensboro, Kentucky to the late Archie and Geneva (Arnold) Gaddis. She married Michael Keith Magruder in November 1960. He passed away in July 1983.
Sue loved to socialize and she really loved people. During her life she was known by many different names, depending on where or how you knew her. To some she was Grandma Sue, others "Dixie" or Sue and still others Bonnie, she was still the same loving, caring person. She loved her family and never missed a sporting event, and even was a regular announcer at the Hockey Rink in Altoona for the youth hockey program when her grandsons played. She was a parishioner and loved being involved with church at Cedar Creek Community Church in Eau Claire.
Sue leaves behind her children, Kevin (Natalie) Magruder of Altoona, WI; Keith (Colleen McCabe) Magruder of Clearwater, FL; grandchildren, Chase (Elizabeth) Magruder of Greeley, CO; Tanner (Elizabeth) Magruder of Des Moines, IA and Cade Magruder of Roseville, MN.
A Celebration of life will be held Sunday December 1, 2019 4:30 pm. at Cremation Society of Wisconsin 535 Hillcrest Pkwy. Altoona, WI. Friends may visit from 3 - 5 pm. Interment will be at Hudson Cemetery in Hudson, Iowa at a later date.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
