Bonnie J. Carter, age 83 of Eau Claire, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at Dove West in Eau Claire.
She was born in Eau Claire on January 7, 1937 to James and Gladys Mc Mahon. She married Calvin Carter on June 15, 1957. He preceded her in death on May 25, 2010.
Bonnie was a loving mother and grandmother with a strong faith in God. When she was raising her children, they loved to travel, camp and fish. Bonnie was an avid bowler and she helped organize the Deer Classic where she met many new friends.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Bonnie is survived by her children: Tim of Eau Claire and LuAnn Hughes of East Troy; grandchildren: Natasha, Brandon, Stephen and Shawn; great-grandchildren: Josilyn, Shyann, Jessa, Sydney, Oscheana and Skyler; her best friend Kathryn Neperud of Kansas City, KS; special friend Julie of Eau Claire and friend Kevin Myers of Eau Claire.
Preceding her in death are her parents and husband, Calvin.
A Victory Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, 2015 N. Hastings Way, Eau Claire with Pastor Bruce Naumann and Lay Preacher John Fox officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hr prior to services. Interment will be held at a later date in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery in Eau Claire.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020