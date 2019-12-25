|
Bonnie J. Wilson, 70 of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Prairie Point Health and Rehab in Altoona, Wisconsin.
Bonnie was born on April 5, 1949 to Philip and Lorraine (Bonney) Hake in Long Island, New York. She married Robert Wilson in April of 1981. Bonnie worked as a supervisor and manager for Hardee's for many years.
Bonnie is survived by her husband, Robert Wilson of Eau Claire; daughter, Tammy (Nathon) York of Mabel, MN; son, James Parker of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Amber, Ryan and Sara; sister, Elise "Lee" (Charles) Slenczka of Hixton; and many nieces and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents, and brother Glenn Hake.
Funeral services will be Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Smith Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Friday. Burial will follow the service at Lakeview Cemetery.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019