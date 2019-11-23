|
Borgny J. Jensen, 92, of Colfax, Wisconsin passed away on November 21, 2019. She was born June 13, 1927 to Sam and Mabel (Bolstad) Lee. She attended Sinking Creek, a one-room school, with her sister Melvina as her teacher. As a student at Colfax High School, Borgny played bassoon and saxophone in the band all four years.
Borgny and Donald C. Jensen, the love of her life, were united in marriage on June 1, 1946 at Colfax Lutheran Church. They enjoyed nearly 68 years of marriage before Don's passing in 2014. As a couple, they wintered in Cypress Lakes, Lakeland Florida for 25 years and traveled to all 50 states, all the Canadian provinces, Panama, and drove to Alaska two times with their motor home. They also went on multiple family cruises. For the past 5 ½ years, Borgny has lived with daughters in the Sheboygan area and Florida.
As a partner in the Jensen Brothers farming, milk hauling and feed business, Borgny served as a bookkeeper for the family business. She enjoyed her family, baking, gardening, china painting, decorating, music, shopping, traveling and attending church, school, family and community events. It was essential for cherished guests to enjoy a cup of coffee (Norwegian gasoline) and some lunch during a visit to their home.
As music was an important part of her life, Borgny accompanied several choirs and served as the music leader for the Howard-Wheaton 4-H Club. She was a member of the Albertville Homemakers Club for 50 years, and member of the Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Rachel Circle and W.E.L.C.A. Don and Borgny were 43-year members of the Wisconsin Master Farmers, and members of the Indianhead Camping Club and Sawdust City Good Sam Camping Club.
Borgny is survived by her four children, Julie (Richard Finkenstein) Jensen, Allouez, Wisconsin; Donna (George) Menart, Howards Grove, Wisconsin; Lee (Dr. Jean Amundson) Jensen, Elk Mound, Wisconsin; and Karla (David) Krueger, Oostburg, Wisconsin. She was very proud to be in the audience for the activities of her eight grandchildren: Aaron (Sara) Jensen, Christopher (Kristin) Menart, Scott (Dr. Heather) Jensen, Ryan Menart, Kevin (Ashleigh) Jensen, and Sam, Olivia and Andrew Krueger. Time with her seven "greats" was treasured: Brady, Reed, Ellieana, Isabelle, and Easton Jensen, and Dylan and Levi Menart. She is further survived by her 103-year old sister Melvina Evenson and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, whom she dearly missed every day since his passing, parents Sam and Mabel Lee, parents in-law Chris and Velma Jensen, brother Harvey, sisters Ruby Johnson Shager and Lorraine Valaske, brothers-in-law Arnold Solberg, Stanley Johnson, Einar Shager, Arthur Evenson, lifelong business partners brother and sister in-law Dick and Peggy Jensen, nephew Ross Solberg, and nieces Jeanne Thompson and Patricia Brusky.
Borgny's family extends their deep gratitude to the relatives, friends, and Pastor Hal who surrounded her with love, joy and comfort through their frequent visits to the hospital and rehab facilities in the Eau Claire area during the final months of her life.
Visitation will be held 4-8 PM on Monday, November 25 at the Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Family and Friends are also welcome at the church one hour prior to the funeral service to be held Tuesday, November 26, 11:00 AM at the Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church, Elk Mound, Wisconsin with Pastor Hal Schroetter officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery, followed by lunch and "Norwegian gasoline".
In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested for the Big Elk Creek Lutheran Church Improvement Fund.
