Brad Windjue

Bradley J. Windjue, 44, of Strum, WI, died at home on Tuesday June 16, 2020, surrounded by his amazing family, after a courageous fight with esophageal cancer. He fought long and hard.
He was born October 10, 1975, in Durand, WI to John and Linda (Petersen) Windjue. He married the love of his Life, Lisa (Sather) on August 28, 1999. They were blessed with four amazing children: Connor, Olivia, Laney, and Bo.
He is survived by his wife Lisa, and four children: Connor, Olivia, Laney, and Bo; parents John and Linda Windjue of Strum; sister Brooke (Lucas) Bauer of Eleva; in-laws Dennis (Carol) Sather of Strum; sister and brother-in-law Niccole (Keith) Kulig Of Whitehall; nieces and nephews: Clover, Brenley and Bennett Bauer and Jared (Sadie) Forsman, Brekken and Vivian Kulig. Further survived by a great nieces Scarlet Forsman, and many, many aunts, uncles and cousins (too many to name).
He was preceded in death by one of his best friend and only brother Brent "Brutus" Windjue, and many family members that have meant the world to us.
Brad graduated from Eleva-Strum High School and then from UW-Stout. He went directly to work for Werner Electric Supply for his 21 year career. He had many roles within the company, but was very proud to be of their team; both professionally and personally.
Brad had many hobbies that kept him busy and always on the go. Wisconsin sports were on the t.v. year round. He loved the outdoors, hunting and fishing; especially trips to Candida with friends and then with family. He also loved hunting trips to South Dakota and Missouri with co-workers and clients.
Brad and Lisa enjoyed traveling with family and friends to various locations across state AND many vacations with just Lisa and close friends to various tropical locations.
Family and friends were most important to Brad. He always enjoyed a good campfire, shed beers, and maybe a few final finals! Our motto is Live Life to The fullestâ€¦ "Book a Flight!"
There will be a small graveside service, officiated by Pastor Ahles, at St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Strum, at 12:00 p.m. (noon) on Saturday, June 27th 2020. Brad requested casual attire, especially Packers, Badgers, Brewers, Bucks or Eleva-Strum gear. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Windjue household following the service. Toast is at 1:30 p.m. PLEASE REMEMBER SOCIAL DISTIANCING guidelines at the service and masks are recommended.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.