Bradley James Phillippi, 43 passed away suddenly early Sunday morning October 11th, 2020.
Bradley was born the son of James and Debora (Schofield) Phillippi on June 28th, 1977.
He grew up in the Ellsworth/ Maiden Rock area, where he went to school. Graduating in 1996 from Spring Valley High School, where he was involved in a variety of Sports.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting and went out west with his Dad and also to Canada on many trips.
Brad married Jini Markham on June 30th, 1998 and had a son together Michael Bradley Phillippi, they later divorced and remained good friends in later years.
Bradley was kind hearted, funny, witty and loved to sing. He would do anything for anybody, just ask and he was available, always was looking out for family and friends and was concerned how they were.
His greatest pride and joy were his son Michael and his new Grandson Mark Michael Odin.
Bradley is survived by his son Michael (Aja Hobson) Phillippi, Grandson Mark Michael Odin Hobson, Mother Debora McGregor, Sister Theresa Phillippi, His ex-wife Jini Phillippi, Ex-Father in law Russ Markham who has always remained close to Bradley and his Grandparents Norman and Kathleen Schofield.
He was preceded in death by his Dad James Phillippi, Grandparents Mary Ellen Phillippi and Bill and Karen Phillippi and his Aunt Jeanne Phillippi.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
