|
|
Brian Balts 55, passed away peacefully on April 25th, 2020 at Saint Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. Brian was born on February 2nd, 1965 at Saint Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, WI. He was the son of Norman and Verdella Balts.
He attended Barron High School and later operated his own dairy farm in rural Dallas, WI. He relocated to the Eau Claire area. Brian married Lori Hansen of Chetek, WI on September 18th, 2004. Brian and Lori owned Bait on 40 in rural New Auburn until 2018.
Brian was proceeded in death by his parents, nephew Daniel Raven, and niece Becky Boswell.
He is survived by his spouse Lori Balts, children: Brandon (Jenni) Balts, Amber (Cory) Bauer, Breanna Balts; step children: Sasha Hoffner, Tyler Knight, and Dakota Knight; 5 grandchildren: Malachi Balts, Carter Loken, Dawson Bauer, Alexia Hoffner and Logan Hoffner; sisters: Vicki (Joe) Raven, Pam (Joel) Schwartz; brother Brad (Pam) Balts; step mother Lynda (Joe) Frederick; step sisters: Jan Beede, Sandy Shupp; as well as nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. On Wednesday April 29th at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel located at 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway Altoona, WI.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. On Thursday April 30th at Countryside Union Cemetery located at 22741 County Highway O, Cadott, WI with Ben Colbenson officiating.
Because of the Covid-19, we are requiring all visitors to wear a face mask while at the funeral home.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.stokesprockandmundt.com.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020