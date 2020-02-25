|
Brian David Maug, 60, lost his fight with cancer on February 20th, 2020. He was born August 17th, 1959 to Floyd and Dorothy (Severson) Maug in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
He attended school and graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1978. On September 19th, 1981, he married Audrey Ryan in Whitehall, Wisconsin. They had a beautiful baby girl, Stephanie Marie, in 1990. They were married 12 years.
Brian worked for the Sooline/Canadian Pacific Railroad for 21 years until he became disabled. He loved hunting and fishing, especially for the big buck! He was known for his funny stories and making people laugh. Chatting and sharing a beer with family and friends was a favorite time. Brian truly believed in God and is now at peace with our Lord.
He will be dearly missed by his daughter Stephanie and her fiancÃ© Jake Edwards; his granddaughters, Mila and Ayla; his mother, Dorothy Hanson; brother, Doug (Cindy) Maug; sister, Pamela McCune, all of Osseo; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Maug; brother, Bradley Maug; brother-in-law, Barry McCune; grandparents, Gilbert and Ella Maug and Norman and Helen Severson; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Schiefelbein Funeral Home Rev. Terry Marg officiating. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the time of services on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Schiefelbein Funeral Home, 13507 7th Street in Osseo. There will be a luncheon held at the Cabin in the Pines, 2nd St, Osseo, Wisconsin 54758, directly following the services from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.
Schiefelbein Funeral Home of Osseo is assisting family with the arrangements.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020