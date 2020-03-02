Home

Brian Hornewer

Brian Hornewer Obituary
Brian Edward Hornewer, age 64, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at his home in Appleton surrounded by family and friends.  He was born in Chicago on January 12, 1956, to the late Edward and Elsie (Hansen) Hornewer. Brian enjoyed fishing, camping, reading, and making everyone laugh. Brian had fond memories of the time he spent at Indian Trail Resort near Hayward Wisconsin.
Brian is survived by his loving wife Melinda and his three beautiful daughters and their families: Tammie (Dan) Hanks, Fond du Lac; Michelle Nicaragua, Los Angeles; and Stacy (Nate) Oberholtzer, Altoona; grandchildren: Taylor and Spencer Hanks, Isarael and Daevian Nicaragua, Autumn, Jonah, and Olivia Oberholtzer; and brothers and sisters-in-laws: Melissa Cummings, Douglas (Brenda) Schwobe, and Michelle (Scott) Liebergen. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends and his cats, Snickers and Baby.
In addition to his parents, Brian was preceded in death by his father and mother-in-law, Sidney and Marilyn Kroeger; and brother-in-law, David Cummings.
A celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date.  To sign the guest book, please visit oconnellfh.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
