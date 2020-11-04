Bruce LeRoy Hunter, 76, of Black River Falls, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Bruce passed away due to COVID-19, pneumonia, and pulmonary fibrosis/asbestos at Gundersen Health System. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Bruce managed his illness with strength and grace, and wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible.

Bruce was born and reared on a farm near Shamrock on May 8, 1944, to Naoma (Pfaff) and Ernest Hunter of Black River Falls. He attended a one room grade school at Pine Hill; grades 1-8. Bruce graduated from the Black River Falls High School in 1962. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy on June 11, 1962. Bruce was stationed at Alameda, California, on the USS Aldura and USS Waccamaw. He did a portside tour during the Vietnam War. Bruce received two honorary medals; Good Conduct Medal and the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal. He was honorably discharged in July 1966.

After his service, Bruce returned home to Black River Falls. He attended Wisconsin State University at Stevens Point and worked as a mechanic at the Shamrock Garage before joining Jackson Electric Coop. Returning home to Black River Falls was also where Bruce met the love of his life; Judy. Bruce and Judy married on March 28, 1970 where they have been happily married for 50 years.

Bruce was employed at Jackson Electric for over 40 years as a journeyman/lineman. Bruce's love for his work allowed him to do powerline construction and hotline demonstrations at local schools and various community events. He also shared his vast knowledge with future journeyman/lineman students at District One Technical Institute- Eau Claire where he taught for nine years.

Bruce was also very involved in many community events such as Ducks Unlimited, assisted with the Jackson County Fair, was President of the Shamrock Union Cemetery Board for over 20 years, the Miss Jackson County program for over 20 years with his wife; Judy, Friends Sharing Food, and was the Supervisor for the Town of Manchester for over 20 years.

Bruce was described as a very gentle, kind, quiet, hardworking, caring, and considerate man. There was never a time when you were with him that he did not greet you with a big smile and warm welcome. Bruce was liked by all. He was also very known for being a free giver of some of the best hugs. Bruce was an avid fisherman who loved to salmon and trout fish. He also loved the woods. Bruce liked to grouse, turkey and deer hunt where he was always seeking that 30-point buck. Gun deer season was always a time that Bruce looked forward to every year. He loved to travel with Judy. Bruce loved watching birds from his kitchen window and appreciated every part of the outdoors. He had a great love for his dog, Willow, and grand pups: Summer, Boone, Bear, and Savvy Jo. Bruce was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He always found time to support his wife, daughter's and grandchildren in all their events. These were some of the moments that he was most proud of. This is how Bruce choose to live his life being surrounded by those he loved deeply.

Bruce is survived by, and will be dearly missed, by his loving wife of 50 years, Judy (Gilbertson) Hunter; two daughters, Tina Flick (Brett) of Holmen, WI; Naomi Bill (TJ) of Green Bay, WI; as well as five grandchildren: Devin Flick, Jenna Flick, Madison Bill, Hunter Bill, and Emily Bill. Bruce was blessed with a great-grandson this past June, Dekker Helgerson.

Bruce was proceeded in death by his parents, Ernest & Naoma Hunter; brothers, Dennis, Ken & Gene Hunter, and numerous other relatives.

Visitation will be held at the Buswell Funeral Home, in Black River Falls, on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 6, at 11:00 a.m. at the Shamrock Union Church in Shamrock with Pastor Jon Reiner officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Committal will follow at Shamrock Union Cemetery with military honors. We are asking that all who attend to please wear a facial covering.

A memorial scholarship will be set up for future students pursuing journeyman/lineman school.

The Buswell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-284-2231.







