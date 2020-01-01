|
Bruce A. Johnson, 65, of rural Strum, died unexpectedly due to a heart condition on Friday Dec. 27, 2019, at his home.
Bruce Allen Johnson, son of Clinton and Hazel (Borgwardt) Johnson, was born July 7, 1954, in Eau Claire and raised on a farm in Brunswick Twp. south of Eau Claire. He attended Little Red Elementary School and Eau Claire Memorial High School. As an adult he also lived south of Eau Claire until moving to rural Strum in 1988. Bruce married Ann Salas - Fedie on August 28, 1999, in Las Vegas, NV.
For over 40 years Bruce was in the flooring business having received training from the Kroll Brothers in Eau Claire, and for the past 20 years he was a self-employed installer. Also during this time he worked as a self taught taxidermist, which he really enjoyed doing from his home.
If you knew Bruce you were well aware of his passion for hunting, especially with family and teaching the grandchildren, Jakob, Paige and Karter. He also loved feeding his birds and wildlife so they would never go hungry and riding the countryside on his Harley with Ann. Other than spending time with his family, his most favorite love was for his 8 cats, especially his buddy "George".
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Hazel; brothers, David and Richard "Roach" Johnson; and nephew Douglas Johnson Jr.
Bruce will be dearly missed by Ann, his loving wife of 20 years; children, Tammy Johnson (Joel Clifcorn) of McFarland, Jeremy "Jake" (April) Johnson of Eau Claire, Heather (Derek) Pieper of Brackett; 5 grandchildren, Kayla Johnson-Weld, Paige Luer-Johnson, Jakob Pieper, and Karter Pieper; 2 great grandchildren, Ivory and Onyx Webb; long time favorite friend Gregg Holbrook of Eau Claire; brothers Douglas (Mary) Johnson of Eau Claire, Duane (Grace) Johnson of Lakeland FL; sister, Debra (Andy) Flanders of Eau Claire; half brother Carl (Barbro) Carlson of Lakeland, FL; many nieces, nephews and hunting buddies.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, with funeral services at 1 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Drammen Lutheran Cemetery, rural Mondovi.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020