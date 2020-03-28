|
|
Bruce John Quilling, age 61, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.
He was born May 30, 1958 in Dunn County, WI to Marshall and Josephine (Bieringer) Quilling.
Bruce was kind to everyone who he crossed paths with and was known for his gentle soul, sense of humor, and strong work ethic.
He attended Cedar Falls Elementary School and graduated from Menomonie High School in 1976.
On June 24, 1989 Bruce married Sandra Grambo at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elk Mound. This year, in celebration of their 30 years of marriage, Bruce and Sandy enjoyed a two week cruise in Alaska.
He was a lifelong farmer, working alongside his Dad and brothers on the Quilling family farm in the township of Red Cedar raising corn, food grade soybeans, and kidney beans. There was no other occupation he'd rather do. A highlight every fall for Bruce was enjoying combine rides with his children, great nieces and nephews. He was a jack-of-all-trades and his ability to fix anything will be greatly missed. Quilling Farms was the Menomonie Chamber Farm Family of the Year in 2008.
Bruce loved the outdoors, especially spending time with family at their cabin in Northern Wisconsin. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Another interest of Bruce's was antiquing and picking up treasures at garage sales. His most cherished finds were his extensive collection of antique fishing lures, bamboo poles, and local historical items. But above all else, he was a devoted husband and father, never missing sports games and special events.
Bruce was a lifelong member of Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church. He was very active as a church and cemetery trustee, custodian, Vacation Bible School set extraordinaire, and member of the dartball league.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife Sandy and children Katelyn (Jack) Quilling Miller of Austin MN, and Grant Quilling of Menomonie. He is also survived by his sister Mary Ellen (Steve) Peterson of Wausau, Gregory Quilling of Middletown VA, and Dale (Cindy) Quilling of Menomonie: father and mother-in-law Marlin and Shirley Grambo of Menomonie, brother-in-laws Wes (Cathy) Grambo of Colfax, Mark (Brenda) Grambo of Menomonie, sister-in-law Jeanette (Kurt) Kucharski of Menomonee Falls. He is further survived by uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Marshall and Josephine; and sister-in-law Laurel Quilling.
The family would like to thank Dr. James Walker and Mayo Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family suggests memorials to Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church or Free Clinic of the Greater Menomonie Area.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com
Published in Leader-Telegram from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020