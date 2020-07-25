Bruce Quilling

Bruce John Quilling, age 61, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with prostate cancer.
A celebration of life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020 at Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. WI with Pastor Allen Christenson officiating. Under social distancing guidelines facial coverings are recommended. For those wishing to remain in their cars the service will be broadcasted to the parking lot on 93.5 F.M. It will also be live on Olson Funeral Home's Facebook page, and will be available for viewing in the church basement. There will be visitation following the service from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., with food and refreshments served from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
The family suggests memorials to Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church or Free Clinic of the Greater Menomonie Area.
Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
