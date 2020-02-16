|
Candice Schreiner, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on February 8th 2020. She was born April 3rd, 1959 in Eau Claire, WI.
Candice is preceded in death by her parents; Gary and Sandy Blexrude. She is survived by her husband; Steven Schreiner, and her four children; Joe Simet, Kelly (Dion) Williamson, Lauren (Zac) Thomas, and Carly Schreiner. She is further survived by three grandchildren and one great grandchild, as well as two brothers; Steve (Tammy) Blexrude, and Scott Blexrude (Jim Zachary).
Candice graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1977, and later met her husband Steve while attending Chippewa Valley Technical College, where she earned an Associates degree in Electronic Technologies. She spent 10 years in the workforce before deciding to stay home with her children, where she used that opportunity to home-school her two youngest daughters and enjoy more time with her family; something she took great pride and happiness in.
Candy loved to travel. Florida became a favorite family destination, which led to their new life of being "Snowbirds". She has spent the last 7 years remodeling 3 condos and 2 homes in Florida. Candice loved the outdoors. She loved hiking, biking, kayaking, camping, dancing, and had found so many great friends that shared her love for these activities.
Anyone who knew her, knew that Candice was a free thinker, she carved out her own path, and lived life in her own way.
A Celebration of Life will be held in June in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of Candice to Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, FL, this is where she enjoyed spending time volunteering. Or you can send to Irvine Park and Zoo in Chippewa Falls, WI.
Arrangements are entrusted to Page-Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Leesburg.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020