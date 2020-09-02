Carl Bahnson

Carl T. Bahnson, age 67, of Eau Claire, Wisconsin passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, August 30, 2020. He was born on November 27, 1952 in Racine, Wisconsin to Kenneth M. Bahnson and Mary E. Emmett. The oldest of four children, he was a big brother to his three sisters and the pride of his parents.
He attended school in Racine, Wisconsin and graduated from Washington Park High School in 1971, where he participated in athletics and student government. An excellent student, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 1975 and Drake Law School in 1979.
While he always intended to become an attorney, Carl held a variety of jobs in high school and college where he met and became friends with a diverse group of people. In high school he worked at Ra-Tech Inc, a small manufacturing plant, and after he graduated from college, he was employed at J.I. Case Company and also sold shoes at the 7-Mile Fair in Racine.
During law school, Carl interned at the Racine County District Attorney's Office. His first job as an attorney was as an Assistant District Attorney at the Green County District Attorney's Office in Monroe, Wisconsin. In 1980, he moved to Eau Claire and worked in the Eau Claire County Corporation Counsel's Office as Assistant Corporation Counsel for 18 years. In 1998, Carl opened his own law firm, Bahnson Law Office, and was a sole practitioner until he retired in 2011. He took his job seriously, but also had a great sense of humor about it as he would regularly sport his Three Stooges and Blues Brothers ties to court.
Carl enjoyed grilling out, baking pies, watching sports and movies, driving around in his truck with his golden retriever by his side, dispensing advice to whoever needed it, and most importantly spending time with family.
Carl was a passionate advocate both professionally and personally for those he cared about. He made such a positive and significant impact on so many peoples' lives. Carl was a mentor and generous friend to many. He was a problem solver and had the unique talent to think outside the box to get things done. His ability to tell stories and recall events was second to none which he enjoyed repeating often.
Carl was married to Gwenn Nyhagen from 1979 until 2010. They had two children together, Ben and Erika. Carl married Mary Weider in 2011 and from that day forward she made every single day a highlight for him. He was very grateful for the daily care she provided for him until the very end. Carl lived his life with many missteps, but he had no regrets. He was most proud of his role as husband, father, grandfather, and brother.
Carl was involved in and supported various community organizations throughout the years: Charter McKinley School, Feed My People, Community Table, Beacon House, cub scout leader, volunteer coach for his kids in basketball and softball, Chippewa Valley Predators and the Free Legal Clinic, to name a few.
Carl is survived by his wife, Mary; stepdaughter, Ayla; daughter, Erika (Phil) Amundson; son, Ben (Melissa) Bahnson; granddaughters, Quinn and Avery; sisters, Margaret (Carol) Bahnson, Barb Bahnson and Beth (Peter) Mielke; and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Bahnson; and stepmother, Ellen Bahnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2020 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the outdoor pavilion at the VFW, 1300 Starr Ave., Eau Claire. Speeches from friends will begin at 1 p.m.
Carl was an advocate of children and especially children in need, so in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the YMCA of the Chippewa Valley youth membership for low-income kids or The Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley.
The Cremation Society of Wisconsin-Altoona is assisting the family at this time. Online condolences can be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com
.