Carleen Tiefenthaler, age 80, of Eau Claire, WI passed away on July 1, 2020 at Our House Memory Care in Eau Claire, WI following a long battle with Frontotemporal Dementia.
Carleen Frances Bock was born to Walter and Colette (Hinners) Bock in Carroll, IA on April 10, 1940. She graduated from Kuemper High School in Carroll, IA in 1957 and then attended Mount St. Scholastica College in Atchison, KS where she majored in Math and minored in Physics and Philosophy.
Carleen married Milo Tiefenthaler on June 17, 1961 in Carroll IA. They were married for 58 years before Milo passed away on December 22, 2019. Following their marriage, Carleen and Milo lived in several different communities, including a lengthy stay in Minneapolis, MN before settling in Eau Claire, WI. Carleen was a Homemaker for many years and enjoyed being involved in her kids schooling and church activities. Carleen was employed as a teller and banker at Midwest Federal Bank in Minneapolis from 1983 to 1985 at which time Carleen and Milo moved to Eau Claire, WI. In Eau Claire, Carleen quickly got work as the Finance Manager for St. Bede Priory. She took great pride in her work at the Priory and the people she met there. She worked there until her retirement in 2005.
Carleen and Milo loved to golf and in doing so met a large group of friends that they cherished. She enjoyed planning parties and dinners for their friends. She was especially fond of the winters they spent in Florida and summers spent in Okoboji, IA with family and friends. She thoroughly enjoyed the memories created in these special places. Carleen always looked forward to visiting her daughter's homes and adored seeing her grandchildren.
Carleen is survived by her daughters, Ann Tiefenthaler (Marc Jackson) of Jacksonville, FL; Kris Tiefenthaler of Jacksonville, FL; Kim Tiefenthaler of Minneapolis, MN; and Amy Tiefenthaler of Eau Claire, WI; her sister Janet (Dick) Johnson of Whitefish Bay, WI; sisters-in-law Donna Bock of Edina, MN; and Rose Bock of Des Moines, IA; and grandchildren Emily and Cara Jackson, Colby Tiefenthaler and Amara Zimmerman. Carleen was preceded in death by her husband, Milo, her parents, two brothers Dennis and Dale Bock and sister Judy Bock.
Due to the current pandemic, services will be postponed until the family can gather without health concerns and restrictions. Internment will take place at a later date in the St. John's Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville, Minnesota.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Carleen's name to The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration http://www.theaftd.org/
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.