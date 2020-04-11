|
Carleton T Hurlburt, age 99, passed away on April 1, 2020 at his home in Trout Creek Montana.
He was born on May 29, 1920.
Carl enjoyed hunting, fishing and loved the Green Bay Packers. He served in the US Army during World War II stationed in Alaska.
Carl is survived by his children Jennifer Flategraff, James Hurlburt, Karen (Tony) Ninneman. As well as many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother and sister in law's, nieces and nephews.
Carleton is preceded in death by his wife of 37 years Grace Irene Hurlburt, Son in law Donald Flategraff.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020