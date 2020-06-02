Carley Jonell Nauman, 30, of Eau Claire, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Eau Claire.
Carley was born August 8, 1989 in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Duane Nauman and Leslie (Sinette) Samse. She graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 2008. She had worked in numerous customer service-oriented roles throughout the Chippewa Valley.
Carley is survived by one daughter, Albrey Hendrix; Albrey's father, Logan Hendrix of Eau Claire; her mother, Leslie (Steve) Samse of Eau Claire; her father, Duane (Steph) Nauman of Chippewa Falls; her grandparents, Tammy (Peter) Hendrix of Chippewa Falls; and grandmother, Betty Sinette of Chippewa Falls; and numerous siblings including: Corey, Owen, Laura, Brady, Kylie, Jackson, and Maddy.
Carley was preceded in death by her grandfathers, James Sinette and Kenneth Nauman; and her grandmothers, Laura Nauman and Laverna Nauman.
Carley enjoyed playing softball, and being a mom/daughter/and granddaughter, she was beautiful inside and out, and a good friend to many. We will love, miss and cherish her forever.
Private funeral services will be held. Pastor Michael Houle of Valley Vineyard Church will be officiating. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls at a later date.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com
Published in Leader Telegram from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.