On Saturday, March 14, 2020 our deeply beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather Carmen Marion Anderson passed away in Eau Claire, WI at the age of 93.
He is survived by his beautiful wife of 69 years, Lorraine Evelyn (Hilmer) Anderson; their only child, Victoria (Anderson) Kilian; grandson Jeffrey Kilian; and granddaughter Olivia (Kilian) Johnson (husband Jason); great-grandsons Lucas, Axel and Brooks Johnson. He is also survived by his loving sisters Connie Benson (husband Clifford), Bette Ladd (husband Nelson) and Jean Vanberg (husband Richard) and many (great) nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Mamie (Grant) and Clarence; and sisters, Muriel Ingvalson (husband Lawrence), Shylah Berg (husband Lowell), Gloria Graff (husband Marvin), and LaVonne Gaddis (husband Glenn).
Carmen was born on October 30, 1926 in Newry Township outside of Austin, MN. He worked at Hormel, served in the US Army and attended Kilgore College in Texas for a draftsman degree. He returned to the family farm in Corning to pursue farming and raise his own family.
Carmen had a passion for hand milking Jersey cows and hitching a team of Belgian draft horses. He enjoyed singing, especially his favorite song, Red River Valley, playing his guitar and records. His passions included fishing, poetry, canning, making caramel, mowing lawn, auctions and biennial Waverly, IA horse sales. Every day he drove his wife to work at Hormel (many times in his favorite red cattle truck) and took the grandkids to school. He rarely missed a Sunday at St. Olaf church, an episode of The McLaughlin Group or sitting through the Golden Girls with his wife.
Carmen was the hardest worker and gave everything he ever had, yet was the most fulfilled and satisfied gentleman. He lived a very full life right up until the end where he was a caretaker for his wife and a babysitter to his 3 great-grandchildren, who he undoubtedly adored and deeply cherished. He made a significant contribution taking on the role of a father to the upbringing of his two grandchildren. Carmen was best known for his happy-go-lucky personality, patience, ultra-kind and compassionate spirit. A memorial service honoring this great man will be held at a later date. We thank him for his love towards others and legacy he left here on Earth. Forever in our hearts.
