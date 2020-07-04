Carol Brown

Carol J. (Hovde) Brown, age 92, died peacefully at Lake Hallie Memory Care on Monday, June 22 after suffering a series of strokes on June 15.

She was born in Meridean, Wisconsin on March 6, 1928. Her family lived in rural Rock Falls and later moved to a farm outside of Fall Creek.

At age 14 she followed her two older sisters to St. Paul, Minnesota where she worked as a housekeeper during the summers and returned home to school in the fall until she was old enough to work in a St. Paul factory painting road signs and other items for the war effort.

At age 17 Carol started waitressing and worked at several different diners. While working in downtown Eau Claire she met Don, a dashing young electrician who was working for Donovan construction and later Northern States Power Company. They were married on a snowy day on December 27, 1947.

They purchased a farm outside of Eau Claire to work with her parents, but it proved to be too much with Don working full-time and children joining the family. So they moved back to the city to a small apartment on Vine Street. Carol took a job at Woolworth's to help save money and in 1958, while pregnant with their fifth child, they began to build a home on a dirt street called Neptune Avenue on Eau Claire's far north side. There they raised their family and lived for the next 62 years.

Carol also worked for periods of time at FabriTec and National Presto Industries, but her passion was her family. She was the hub and ran her kitchen and household with a firm but tender hand. She loved to cook and did it well and insisted that all family events and holidays be celebrated at the house. She also loved fishing and Don's early retirement from NSP allowed them to spend countless hours pursuing that love at their trailer on Slim Lake in northern Wisconsin. Much to her husband's chagrin, Carol always managed to catch the biggest walleye and had several mounted trophies to prove it.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Esther Hovde; her sisters, Lois Dumond and Lucille Pope; her brother, Herbert; her husband, Donald; and daughter, Susan Lindeen.

She is survived by her daughters, Sharon Brown and Mary Wolf; sons, Buzz (Jean) and Donald Jr./Duke(Patty); son-in law, Pat Lindeen; grandchildren, Angie (Rob) Dusick, Jamie (Dave) Wolf, Stacy (Bert) Rogge, Justin (Ashley) Wolf, Nathan (Brie) Brown, Jakob (Marie) Brown, Alex (Kim) Brown and Danika (Mike) Brown; and several great and great-great grandchildren.

The family extends their gratitude to the loving staff at Lake Hallie Memory Care and the Mayo hospice team. Your care has been exceptional.

The Cremation Society of Wisconsin is assisting the family at this time.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store