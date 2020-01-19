|
Carol L. Gutsch, 78, passed away Friday, January 17, 2020, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Carol was born January 6, 1942, in Rice Lake, WI to Francis and Helen (Pope) Bautch. She was one of six children. Carol graduated from Regis High School.
On January 4, 1964, she married the love of her life Douglas Gutsch at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Eau Claire. Together they shared a love like no other and had three beautiful children.
Carol was a dedicated and loving homemaker for her family. She and Doug loved camping with their family and many friends over the years. As the children grew, she worked part-time at Northwest Soil Testing Lab.
Carol received great joy in entertaining and cooking for those she loved, as did the recipients of the goodies sent home. Her stash of M&M's was enjoyed by kids and adults of all ages.
Carol enjoyed celebrating all of the holidays, but Christmas was her favorite. She started preparations in October and her handwritten Christmas cards were usually the first received in the holiday mail.
Carol is survived by her husband, Doug; daughter, Brenda (Nile) Barnes; two sons, Thomas Gutsch (Renee Eder) and Kirk Gutsch; grandson, JD Barnes; siblings, Tom Bautch, Judy (Sam) Hearth, and Patty (Scott) Rice. Also by In-laws, Jim (Robin) Underwood, Marjorie (Bob) Swanson, Donna Gutsch, Gretchen (George) Carter, Ramon Gutsch, Dennis Gutsch, Jeff (Chris) Gutsch; and several nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws, Ralph & Maybelle Gutsch; siblings, Janet Underwood and Donald Bautch; sister-in-law, Mary Gutsch and brother-in-law, Gordon Gutsch.
Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services - Celebration of Life Center, 1717 Devney Drive, Altoona, WI (Next to Charter Spectrum). A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Memorial visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and one hour prior to service Thursday all at the Celebration of Life Center.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation and gratitude for the professional and loving care provided by all of the staff and specialists at Sacred Heart Hospital and Rehab Units.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020