Carol Janice (Schlough) Lee, age 92, departed us on Sunday, May 24, 2020, to go to her Heavenly Home that her Lord and Savior had prepared for her. Born on Friday, May 4, 1928, in Sheridan Township, Dunn County, Wisconsin, to Herbert and Minnie (Stevens) Schlough, Carol was the eldest of her 4 siblings; Muriel Louise (1931), Nancy Lois (1934), Jean Ann (1936) and Lowell Herbert (1944). In 1942, Carol graduated from the 8th grade at the Little Beaver Grade School in Sheridan Township. In 1946, she graduated from the Prairie Farm High School, Prairie Farm, Wisconsin. Carol was a life-long member of the Hay River Lutheran Church, Wheeler, Wisconsin, having been baptized and confirmed in the congregation that her Great-Great Grandparents had founded in 1875. Those being; Christian Dahl, on her fathers maternal side and Ole Stevens, on her mothers paternal side. On June 5, 1948, Carol entered into Holy Matrimony at the Hay River Lutheran Church, with Orland Clifford Lee. A short time after the wedding, Carol and Orland began farming with Orlands father, Simen Lee, on 120 acres of wild land which were laid in amongst the picturesque hills and valleys of Wilson Township, Dunn County, Wisconsin, eventually buying the property from Simen along with 160 adjoining acres. Carol became the busy wife, housekeeper and mother to the children of her husband whos love for her was unmatched by any other. To this union Carol gave birth to 3 children; Catherine Ann (1949), Thomas Charles (1952) and Lois Ione (1957). In 2006, after Orland had passed, Carol continued to live alone on the farm until 2009, when their son Tom gave up his city life and returned home to the farm of which he had come to realize was the very best place in the world to live and to eventually retire. But then, with the onset of Parkinsons and other maladies afflicted to the elderly, Carol made a decision on her own to seek nursing home care and on August 5, 2015, she was admitted to the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center, Colfax, Wisconsin, to where she resided until her passing. Going to this nursing home was by far the wisest decision Carol could have made at this point in her lifes journey and the home unquestionably lived up to their renowned reputation of providing Carol the most loving and very best personal and medical care a person could ask for at this stage of life. Along with being a farmers wife Carol was active as a Sunday School teacher and held office positions in the WELCA and the Plainview Circle. She was also an active member of the Plainview and the Dunn County Homemakers. Carols interests, outside of child raising, barn chores, tractor driving and gardening, included knitting, crocheting and quilting with the churchs quilting group. Carol obtained high acclaim for her self-taught skill of Norwegian Hardanger embroidery along with her cooking and baking talents. Several vacation trips were made to visit relatives in distance states during her lifetime, including the State of Hawaii.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Simen and Alice (Holte) Lee; her husband Orland; sisters Nancy (Lon) Roemhild of Connersville, WI., and Muriel (Lavern) Nedland of Prairie Farm, WI.; an infant grandson; 6 brothers-in-law and 2 sisters-in-law. Carol is survived by her daughters; Catherine (Ronald) Davis and Lois (David) Dayton; her son, Thomas Lee; a sister, Jean Larson; a brother, Lowell (Lonnie) Schlough; a sister-in-law, Barbara Lee; 7 Grandchildren, 10 Great Grandchildren, 2 Great-Great Grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private grave-side funeral will be held at the Hay River Lutheran Church Cemetery, officiated by Pastor Bruce Rimmereid. Funeral arrangements are being made by the Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes Inc., 331 Dallas St West, Dallas, WI 54733. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hay River Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 127, Ridgeland, WI 54763

I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith; Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love His appearing. 2 Timothy 4:7-8







