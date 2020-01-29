|
Carol Jean (Cripe) Peck, age 86, long-time resident of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at home Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Our loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother was born August 30, 1933, to Galen W. and Crystal E. (Craker) Cripe. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High School in 1951. On June 27, 1953, she married Allard Peck, a Chippewa Falls area farmer. While helping her husband tend a thriving farm business, Carol raised 5 children: Roger (Shirley) Peck, Randal (Cathy) Peck, Bruce (Becky Mayry), Julie (Paul Hutson) Peck, and Bradley Peck. She is survived by her children plus 19 grandchildren, and 24 and counting great grandchildren. Carol took great pride in her family and especially enjoyed spending time with them and watching the little ones grow.
Carol also participated actively in her community. She was a long-time member of the local Red Hatters club. Carol had a rich faith life and was a long-time member of Trinity United Methodist Church. As a dedicated mother, she actively supported her children's development in extracurricular activities by volunteering as a Hallie 4-H club leader for many years. She was also interested in learning new things herself and enjoyed over 60 years as a member of the Pleasant Hour Homemaker group (HCE). Carol appreciated spending time socializing with other local women, and she valued learning about new things in the community and crafting. She was also an avid genealogist and dedicated her spare time over the years learning about the Peck, Craker, and other family lines. If she was alone, you would find her keeping her brain sharp as she would be playing Scrabble on the computer or doing the crosswords in the morning newspaper.
We all will miss her for many reasons, but we would be remiss if we didn't mention here that Carol always had the best potato salad and Special K bars at every gathering. She was a top-notch homemaker that we all loved and deeply appreciated.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Allard; and her brother, Gary Cripe.
A celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 West Central Street, Chippewa Falls, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at church. Rev. Terri Koca will be officiating. Interment will be in Prairie View Cemetery, village of Lake Hallie.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.
Published in Leader-Telegram from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020